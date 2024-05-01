Congrats Class of 2024! See photos from high school graduations across Palm Beach County

It's hats off to the Class of 2024!

Joy and "Pomp and Circumstance" are filling the South Florida Fair Grounds on repeat this month as more than 10,000 high school seniors cross the stage and begin the next phases of their lives as graduates. Years of hard work in the classroom and commitment to learning even as the pandemic turned the world upside down characterizes this year's senior class.

Among them are entrepreneurs, award-winning inventors, standout athletes and published authors. They take their next steps in the world as technology and artificial intelligence advance at lightening speeds, and the last four years of their lives have taught them how to adapt no matter the circumstances.

The Palm Beach Post has long captured images of high school graduations because they're deeply special to our communities. We love experiencing the achievement, the joy and the excitement for the future of our graduates.

Our photographers — Greg Lovett, Meghan McCarthy, Damon Higgins and Thomas Cordy — rotated spending the entirety of their day, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the South Florida Fairgrounds shooting one colorful ceremony after another.

The results are stunning photo galleries below of each high school's Class of 2024.

Graduations start May 9 with Indian Ridge School. Please check back after that date to see the graduation photo galleries below. Here are Palm Beach County's high school graduation photo galleries in alphabetical order.

