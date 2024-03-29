Company hit water lines in Lexington, workers accused of using bathroom in bushes

The town of Lexington has halted a new internet provider’s work to install lines after it reportedly caused damage to residential property and public utilities.

North Carolina-based Ripple Fiber, which began installation in town in February, hit multiple water lines before work was stopped by Town Council on March 18, officials confirmed to The State. The town also relayed reports of various complaints from residents.

“Most of the concerns that we’ve heard from residents have been about trucks driving in yards. It has been about yards being destroyed and then not being put back to the same condition by which they found it. We’ve heard concerns about workers or contractors that work for them literally using the bathroom in the bushes,” Lexington Town Councilman Gavin Smith said.

“There’s been a broad spectrum of issues, but I’d say the majority circulate around just the disrespect for people’s properties, destroying property and not taking care of it the way that we certainly expect companies who do business in the town to take care of our residents’ properties.”

Town officials detailed that Ripple damaged seven water lines between Feb. 29 and March 8, in addition to damage to roads, driveways and yards.

Council issued a stop work order until an agreement is reached for Ripple to begin the work anew, with both Smith and Mayor Hazel Livingston saying that allowing the company to resume installation will be contingent on the town feeling confident that it will no longer be causing problems.

“In order to get back to work, Ripple Fiber needs to execute a franchise agreement, operate in compliance with SC 811,” the mayor said, referring to state requirements for existing utility lines to be marked ahead of any digging, “and continue coordination with all utility providers.”

Smith said he’s looking to make sure residents are protected.

“My vote will not be to lift their stop work order until they have a proper franchise agreement in place,” he said. “And additionally, that they can guarantee us that they will respect our residents’ property, rather than using words such as ‘quickly’ and, you know, ‘It’s a race to get the fiber out.’ ”

Smith said that he received explanations from Ripple about the haste with which the work has proceeded.

“I guess it’s a race among companies,” he said. “They shared those sentiments ... ‘We’re working quickly’ — this is a quick-moving situation, or a quick-moving market, and that they know that it’s a race to get fiber laid around in different areas around the community.”

Emily Adams, corporate communications director with Ripple, pushed back on the notion that its work is being rushed by competition, explaining that the company began the permitting process for its work in Lexington in November.

“We are not operating based on pressure from competitors, but rather we are motivated to move the construction process along to shorten disruption and deliver fiber internet to residents in a timely manner,” she said via email.

Town officials said they are meeting weekly with Ripple and its subcontractors in an attempt to iron out issues, and the town and the company came together for a public meeting for residents to raise concerns and ask questions on March 12.

Adams emphasized the efforts the company is making to work with the town to resolve issues with its installation, noting that postcards and door hangers were distributed to inform residents about the work, in addition to digital communication distributed through the town’s website and social channels.

“We strive for enhanced communication and minimal disruption throughout the construction process,” she said via email. “Since our project began, we have worked to increase our collaboration efforts with the Town to ensure all needs are met and concerns are addressed in a timely, thoughtful manner.”

Another provider, Lumos Fiber, had a halt put on its work last month in Columbia after hitting several gas lines and water mains across the city, moving ahead with installation in Lexington County in the meantime.

Both companies are working with subcontractors to lay their lines in the Midlands, but The State hasn’t yet gotten clear answers on which subcontractors each is using.

Adams said Ripple hires subcontractors “based on location, availability and expertise, we work with fully licensed, reputable partners for all of our projects.”