Community briefs: Socorro has traffic ticket amnesty, San Eli kites to honor deputy

If you have unpaid traffic citations in Socorro, you are in luck. The city of Socorro is having an amnesty period for motorists with unpaid traffic tickets and traffic warrants.

The amnesty period began on March 18 and runs through Thursday, March 28. During the amnesty, the failure to appear (FTA) fee, warrant fee and collection fee will be waived and no traffic warrant arrests will be made, the city of Socorro announced.

The Socorro Municipal Court is located at 860 N. Rio Vista Road. Information: 915-872-8574.

If you're wondering about El Paso-issued traffic warrants, the city of El Paso does not have any amnesty period scheduled at this time or in the near future, an El Paso city spokeswoman said.

San Elizario kite event remembers Deputy Peter J. Herrera

Kites will be flying in San Elizario at the third-annual "Kites in the Sky for Fallen Deputy Peter J. Herrera" in memory of the slain El Paso County sheriff's deputy known for buying kites for children while patrolling the historic small town.

The "Kites in the Sky" event for local schoolchildren will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at Fernie Madrid Eagle Park, 12500 Socorro Road in San Elizario.

Herrera was fatally shot during a traffic stop in San Elizario in 2019.

Texas pedestrian, bike safety campaign begins

The Texas Department of Transportation on Monday, March 18, launched its new “Be Safe. Drive Smart” pedestrian and bicyclist safety campaign amid a sharp rise in pedestrian and bicyclist deaths across the state in recent years.

In 2022, one out of every five fatalities on Texas roadways was a pedestrian or a bicyclist for a total of 922 people killed, TxDOT said. Pedestrian deaths increased by 30%, and bicyclist fatalities increased by 28% in the five years from 2018 to 2022.

TxDOT recommends:

Drivers: Stop and yield to pedestrians, bicyclists and other vulnerable persons in crosswalks. When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists. Pass bicyclists at a safe distance, giving them room to ride.

Pedestrians: Cross streets only at intersections and crosswalks. Obey all traffic signals, including crosswalks. Use sidewalks.

Bicyclists: Always stop at red lights and stop signs. Ride in the same direction as traffic, use bike lanes or ride as near as possible to the right curb. Use hand signals when turning. At night, a bike should have a white light in the front and a red light or reflector in the back.

Interstate 10 to close in far west El Paso County

El Paso Electric is installing upgraded power lines that will require the closure of Interstate 10 near Vinton for two nights on Wednesday, March 20, and Thursday, March 21, the utility said.

The freeway and gateway roads will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The closure will be near Valley Chili Road, located between Anthony and Vinton.

Traffic will be detoured. Drivers should follow detour signs and respect construction barricades, El Paso Electric said.

