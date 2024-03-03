El Paso police search for hit-and-run driver who killed woman on Spur 601 near Fort Bliss

El Paso police are searching for a hit-and-run driver responsible for the death of a 44-year-old homeless woman who was struck by a vehicle as she walked on the side of Liberty Expressway Spur 601 near Fort Bliss.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was driving to work about 5:40 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, when he saw the body of Lori Pollard on the roadway of Liberty Expressway Spur 601 next to Fort Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso police officials said.

The Border Patrol agent stopped to assist and saw a white box truck pulled over to the side of the road, officials said. The truck left the scene as the agent directed traffic. Police believe the driver of white box truck witnessed the crash.

Police investigators determined Pollard was walking on the side of the road when she was hit by a vehicle.

Pollard was an El Paso native and a graduate of Hanks High School who struggled with homelessness and mental illness, Channel 7-KVIA reported. Police listed Pollard's residence as "general delivery," a term used for homeless persons.

Police are asking any witnesses to fatal crash to come forward. Anyone with information on the crash, the driver of the white box truck or the driver who struck Pollard is asked to call police at 915-832-4400 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

