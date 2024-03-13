Man arrested in destructive burglary spree in San Elizario Historic District

El Paso County sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused in a rash of destruction in historic San Elizario, including breaking into the presidio chapel, damaging art gallery displays and attempting to set a vehicle on fire, officials said.

Giovanni Moreno, 23, of San Elizario, was arrested on March 12 on two counts of burglary of a building, with additional charges pending, the Sheriff's Office said.

Moreno is accused in a vandalism spree that occurred on March 8 in the San Elizario Historic District.

Moreno, according to a Sheriff's Office news statement, is accused of:

Breaking into a vehicle and trying to set its gas tank on fire.

Burglarizing a section of the historic San Elizario Presidio Chapel.

Attempting to break into a museum next to the San Elizario Plaza.

Breaking into an art gallery/museum and destroying several displays.

Sheriff's detectives from the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station, with assistance from the Targeted Response Unit, known as the TRU Team, allegedly identified Moreno as the vandal based on past interactions with him, officials said. The names of the art galleries and museums were not disclosed.

Giovanni Moreno, of San Elizario, faces burglary of a building charges for allegedly breaking into the San Elizario Presidio Chapel and art galleries on March 8 in the San Elizario Historic District.

On March 12, patrol deputies arrested Moreno without incident after spotting him walking along the 500 block of Borrego Road in San Elizario, sheriff officials said. Moreno was incarcerated on a total bond of $10,000 at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown El Paso.

The historic Presidio Chapel of San Elizario is at 1556 San Elizario Road. It is on the Mission Trail.

Last year, San Elizario was chosen the Best Historic Small Town in America in USA TODAY's Readers' Choice Awards.

The town's historic center is anchored by the Presidio Chapel of San Elizario, an active Catholic parish, on a site dating back to 1788 when it was a military post on El Camino Real for what was then New Spain.

The San Elizario Historic District will host the Mission Trail Art Market on St. Patrick's Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. The market will include art vendors, music, food, and reenactments by the "Pistoleros de San Elizario" featuring the "Billy the Kid Breakout Show" at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Old El Paso County Jail.

