Comings and Goings: The Warehouse (a grocery store) is opening in Newberrytown

The Shoppes at Newberrytown, 700 York Road, announced a new grocery store, The Warehouse.

The Warehouse provides groceries, offering products at half the cost of discount stores and a quarter of the price found at big-box retailers, according to a news release.

The Warehouse will host a grand re-opening on Saturday, April 20 where shoppers can expect exclusive discounts and giveaways throughout the day.

Operating hours for The Warehouse are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoppes at Newberrytown in Newberry Township.

Coming

Wawa may soon have a location in northern York County. According to documents submitted to Fairview Township, Wawa is proposing a 6,000-square-foot store with fueling pumps at Fishing Creek and Old York Road. The store would be built next to CVS Pharmacy on a 2-acre lot that is near a new Tractor Supply.

The project, which is still in the early phases of development, would be on a property that is zoned commercial. The developers are 2024 Fishing Creek Fairview LLC in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. No official land development plans for the store have been submitted, yet.

Wawa is also planning locations for other areas of York County. In Dover Township, the chain is planning to open a new store at 2941 Carlisle Road. They have submitted a plan for Penn Township at 1007 Baltimore St. The proposed plan consists of an approximately 5,585-square-foot convenience store with eight gasoline pumps. In Springettsbury Township, Madison Development is working on a project at the intersection of East Market Street and Mount Zion Road, which would include a Wawa. In West Manchester Township, Wawa plans to open a store at 4545 W. Market St.

York

The Downtown Resource Center, 44 W. Philadelphia St., York, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 23.

The Downtown Resource Center will be a shared office space for the Downtown Inc, York County Economic Alliance, and BLOOM Business Empowerment Center teams and the York City Police Department.The Center will have working office hours when members of the public and small business owners can stop by for collaboration and assistance.

Red Lion

Yoe Construction, 775 Lombard Road, a Dallastown-based commercial and industrial design-build firm with in-house construction, steel, concrete and excavation capabilities, announced the addition of a new steel fabrication shop. The new location serves as an extension of the company’s metal fabrication shop located at the Yoe Construction headquarters in Dallastown, according to a news release.

The addition of this second dedicated fabrication facility will allow the company to expand its in-house structural steel capabilities and increase capacity. Yoe Construction will initially hire approximately 15 new employees with plans for continued team expansion.

Shrewsbury

Realty ONE Group has opened a branch office in Shrewsbury, located behind Village Coffee & Cream.

Closing

Hawn's Outdoor Power Equipment, located at 2220 Carlisle Road, West Manchester Township, has closed.

Personnel

Hill Woodworks, a builder of finely crafted commercial cabinetry and fixtures for over 40 years in the Mid-Atlantic region, has hired Mark Leonard as a project manager. Leonard has over 30 years of experience in the Cabinetry and Fixtures industry, much of that time as director of operations for a multi-million-dollar company, according to a news release. Hill Woodworks is based in southern York County.

Investment Real Estate Group of Companies announced the hiring of Heather Perez as a financial analyst. The group also announced the hiring of Josh Grove as a senior staff accountant.

Awards

The Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania recently announced that Dr. Pamela Gunter-Smith, president emerita of York College of Pennsylvania, is the winner of the 2024 Francis J. Michelini Award. Dr. Gunter-Smith was recognized for her outstanding achievements in higher education and community leadership at an awards ceremony held on March 25.

Voith, a global technology company with North America headquarters in Appleton, Wisconsin and York, has awarded eight nonprofits a total of $8,000 in #VoithCares donations to support local communities, according to a news release. Each nonprofit received $1,000 as a part of the program. A total of 50 nonprofits around the world received funding for fiscal year 2023-2024, including the Theater Arts for Everyone in York and the York County Special Olympics.

