When It Comes To Manual Transmissions, Porsche Is Crazy --- Like A Fuchs

Have you heard the news? Porsche is going to offer a manual transmission on its facelifted 911 GT3. But not on the next GT3 RS. This is a big deal because you couldn't get a proper stick shift on the first iteration of the 991-generation GT3. That didn't stop it from taking Performance Car Of The Year honors in 2015, but it has led to a bit of griping from Porsche's most devoted and frequent customers.

In my misspent youth, and in my early years as an owner of multiple Porsches, I quite admired the Stuttgart firm for the precision and single-minded focus evident in many of its products. Fifteen years later, I continue to admire Porsche-but now it's primarily for the CNC-milled exactitude of its marketing and public-relations efforts. Follow along with me, why dontcha, as I explain just how brilliant the company's decisions regarding this whole manual-transmission brouhaha have been.

Let's get this out of the way to start with: There was almost certainly never any technical reason not to fit the pre-facelift 991-generation GT3 with a manual transmission. As a former employee of a Northeastern-Ohio Porsche tuner that regularly put 800 horsepower, or more, through the bone-stock 997-generation manual transmission, I can attest that the existing hardware was absolutely up to the job of sitting between a relatively low-torque flat-six of middling displacement and the rear wheels.

There was, however, a marketing reason not to do it. And the reason went something like so: Porsche has been on the losing end of the supercar power wars for quite some time now. The 2015 Porsche GT3 barely squeezed enough juice to match a base Corvette Stingray. Hell, if you're one of those area-under-the-curve types, you could argue that the GT3 didn't match the Stingray. This is primarily important because you can get a Stingray for about fifty-something grand every day of the week at the Chevy dealer down the street from your house, while the GT3 cost about three times that much.

Note that I didn't say that the GT3 was slower than a Stingray. It wasn't, primarily because of two advantages. The rear-mounted engine that causes Porsche chassis engineers so much misery makes for brilliant sixty-foot times at a dragstrip. And the standard-equipment PDK transmission is much quicker, and more efficient, than the Corvette's standard torque-converter automatic or its optional seven-speed manual.

The PDK GT3 was able to threaten the contemporaneous Ferrari 458 in a straight line.

The GT3 worked those two advantages so effectively that it was able to threaten the contemporaneous Ferrari 458 in a straight line. But if you swap in a foot-clutched manual, that performance gap swells dramatically, and all of a sudden you might be looking at a heads-up stoplight race with your neighbor's Sunday-driver Stingray droptop. You know, the one with the chrome license-plate frame that says, in Gothic letters, "Old Guys Rule."

At this point I should mention just how unfair it is that Porsche should have to think about quarter-mile times at all. That's supposed to be the domain of the GT3's sibling-you know, the one with AWD and the "Turbo" badge. The one that runs ten-second quarters with the A/C on and the radio on Sirius/XM Channel 17, "Love." The GT3 is supposed to be the purist's choice, the Porsche for well-heeled track-savvy customers who are more likely to read the New York Review Of Books than they are obsessively peruse the quarter-mile trap speeds at the back of a car magazine. In the real world, however, these cars are all mostly sold to people who have no idea how to drive them and couldn't name a single important piece of Porsche corporate history if you held a Heckler und Koch P7M8 to their professionally-coiffed heads. So the quarter-mile time matters, because it's how the owners settle arguments during long nights at the hedge-fund headquarters.