Donald Trump Is Headlining a GOP Event in Minnesota on the Same Day as Barron's Florida Graduation: Reports

The judge in Trump's criminal trial agreed to cancel court proceedings on May 17 so the former president could be in West Palm Beach with his son and family

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images Donald and Barron Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 18, 2024

Barron Trump's post-graduation festivities may be missing an important person, as his father, Donald Trump, reportedly prepares to headline a fundraiser in Minnesota hours later.

On Monday, May 6, the Minnesota Republican Party announced that the former president, 77, will headline its annual Lincoln Reagan dinner. The GOP fundraiser, held in Saint Paul, Minnesota, is scheduled to take place the same date as Barron's high school graduation in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to local news outlets — though official details of the dinner have not been publicly released.

Donald previously petitioned the Manhattan criminal court to pause his "hush money" trial on May 17 so that he could join his family in Florida for the graduation ceremonies.

After consideration, Judge Juan Merchan granted the defendant's request, saying that because the trial had been staying on schedule, he believed there would be enough time to cancel proceedings for a day to accommodate the Trumps.



While Donald should have time to attend both events on May 17 — Barron's graduation starts at 10 a.m., and the dinner is expected in the evening — his participation in the Minnesota event was only announced after he knew he'd be excused from court.

Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Donald Trump arrives for day one of his criminal trial in New York on April 15, 2024

During his 2020 presidential campaign, then-President Trump vowed to never return to the North Star State if they helped elect Joe Biden.

"What we've done for Minnesota, if I lose Minnesota, I'm never coming back," he said. "I don't care. I'm never coming back!"

The former president seems to have forgotten that promise as he aims to woo Midwest voters ahead of November.

"We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota," said state GOP chairman David Hann. "I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Melania and Barron Trump at the White House on Aug. 27, 2020

Barron, meanwhile, turned 18 in March and is reportedly planning his next moves with assistance from his mother, Melania Trump.

“Melania’s main job is taking care of Barron," a social source told PEOPLE in March, "and I think it’s possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school."

The former first son remained largely out of the spotlight during his father's time in the White House. After leaving Washington, he enrolled at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach and enjoyed a more private life with his mother and grandparents. The details of his college plans are unclear.

