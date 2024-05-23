Here comes another Whataburger. Kansas City suburb will get its first taste Monday

Last month, Grandview got its first Whataburger. Now Harrisonville, about 20 miles south down Interstate 49, has its own to celebrate.

The Texas-based chain — known for its hamburgers, shakes, and breakfast sandwiches, and for being popular in the Patrick Mahomes household — plans to open at 11 a.m. Monday at 1705 N. Missouri 291.

Whataburger demolished an old hotel on the site, breaking ground last fall.

Drive-thru service will be available 24 hours a day.

Unlike many other recently opened local Whataburgers, the Harrisonville restaurant is not owned by Mahomes’ KMO Burger LLC, which has said it plans to open 30 Whataburgers in the Kansas City region.