Columbus Zoo announces death of 4-year-old bat-eared fox

A 4-year-old bat-eared fox died this week at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the facility announced Thursday.

Ivy, who had come to the zoo in spring 2019 with her brother, Bruce, died after being humanely euthanized.

The zoo said in a statement that Ivy, who would have turned 5 years old in April, had been diagnosed with diabetes.

"Despite the dedicated efforts of her care team, her condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to additional complications," the zoo said.

Ivy had a curious and cautious nature about her and she lived rubbing her neck and chest on things that brought her comfort, particularly with the scent of her keepers and the Animal Health team members, the zoo said.

Ivy had been a part of numerous behind the scenes tours at the Columbus Zoo, where guests would be given a demonstration of her ability to locate sounds with precision. She especially liked doing the demonstrations with crickets.

Bat-eared foxes are native to the African savannah and are known for their large ears.

