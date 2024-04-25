Columbus teen charged with murder of man who drove self to hospital after shooting

A 17-year-old boy has been charged by Columbus police homicide detectives in connection with the death of a man who drove himself to a hospital in January with a gunshot wound and died there.

Larry E.R. Edwards, 41, was shot Jan. 29 while driving in the 400 block of Parsons Avenue and drove himself a little over a mile to Nationwide Children's Hospital, police said. He arrived at the hospital at about 10:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 11:01 p.m.

A close-up photo of police lights by night

The teenager, who is not being identified by The Dispatch at this time, was charged with a delinquency count of murder Wednesday in Franklin County Juvenile Court. As of Thursday he was being held at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a police report.

Franklin County prosecutors could seek to have him tried as an adult for murder.

