Colorado ranks near the top among US states with poor air quality

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is beginning to see consistently warm temperatures as the summer months draw near, and that raises concerns about air quality.

Colorado’s mix of increased traffic, industry and wildland fires, and its location against mountains that can trap pollution and heat, creates a heightened risk for air quality problems.

The American Lung Association ranks the Denver metro area sixth in the nation for poor air quality. Fort Collins ranked 15th and Colorado Springs 20th.

A SmartSurvey.com study ranks Denver ninth in the nation for poor air quality, just below Detroit. It finds the worst air quality in the nation in the San Bernadino, California, area.

How VOCs contribute to ozone pollution

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration scientist Dr. Matthew Coggon told FOX31 that volatile organic compounds, or VOCs for short, contribute to poor air quality.

“You have VOCs that can come from agriculture, from oil and gas, can come from plants. These VOCs mix with our tailpipe emissions and contribute to ozone pollution,” he said.

NOAA scientists can measure contaminant molecules as small as the number of parts per trillion. The heat during the summer months and longer exposure to sunlight can supercharge the effect of VOCs.

“We have more sunlight that tends to cook the pollution that we emit as humans, and that drives air quality issues,” Coggon said.

Dangerous ozone levels can affect those with respiratory and heart problems.

“It is almost like an oxidant like bleach, and so it’s something that you can imagine if you were to breathe in bleach, it would do damage to your lung cells. The same thing with ozone,” he said.

The Colorado Department Of Public Health and Environment closely monitors air quality and provides alerts to residents.

“In Weld County, we do see a lot of sources of pollution, but of course, as you move down to Denver, we have traffic here we have a lot of industry,” CDPHE meteorologist Scott Landes said.

pollution shrouds the skyline of downtown Denver

Can I do anything to reduce exposure to pollution?

CDPHE and NOAA told FOX31 that even household items like paint, construction and cleaning products and scented personal items can emit VOCs. Keeping products sealed when not in use and following proper disposal guidelines can be helpful when it comes to protecting the environment.

Residents are encouraged to carpool and use public transportation when possible to reduce emissions.

National Jewish Health told FOX31 that anyone with heart or lung problems or seasonal allergies should stay inside as much as possible during ozone alert days, utilize a HEPA filter and maintain access to their medications.

