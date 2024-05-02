Colombia or Columbia? Internet confused about who severed ties with Israel

Amaris Encinas, USA TODAY
·3 min read
1
There’s a world of difference between Colombia and Columbia, one is a country that has severed ties with Israel and the other is an Ivy League University in New York that has become the epicenter of disagreement over the Israel-Hamas war.

Gustavo Petro, the president of Colombia, the country, announced that “diplomatic relations with State of Israel would be broken” effective Thursday.

This, in turn, confused many on the internet, who thought that Columbia University had officially divested or cut ties with Israel after weeks of protests on their campus.

Colombia's new President Gustavo Petro gestures after delivering a speech during his inauguration ceremony at Bolivar Square in Bogota, on August 7, 2022.

It's been “quiet” on campus since Tuesday night, following the arrest of pro-Palestinian protesters by the New York Police Department. Minouche Shafik, university president, has requested police maintain a presence on campus through at least May 17,” USA TODAY reported. 

Here’s what we’re seeing online.

Colombia or Columbia? Only one has cut ties with Israel despite typo, error

A number of people on the internet have chimed in to give their thoughts on "Columbia" breaking diplomatic relations with Israel even though only one entity has, and it is Colombia, the South American country.

There are many posts with incorrect information, circulating the idea that Columbia University has severed those ties. When it has not. There is also the very real possibility that they are just using the incorrect word or have misspelled the word they mean to use.

Others are using the "play on words" to make a point about which group did the "right thing."

Israel has a 'genocidal' government, Colombian president says

Petro said Colombia is cutting diplomatic ties with Israel because the nation is home to a "genocidal" government and president, according to recorded statement obtained by Al Jazeera.

"I believe that today all of humanity, in the streets and by the millions, agrees with us. And we agree with them. Times of genocide cannot be, cannot return and cannot come," Petro said.

Petro said the extermination of an entire people cannot occur before while his nation stands idly by.

"If Palestine dies, humanity dies. And we will not let it die, just like we won't let humanity die," Petro said.

