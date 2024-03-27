Cocaine in avocado? Colombia police seize 1.7 tons of cocaine hidden in avocado shipment

Police in Colombia seized around 1.7 tons of cocaine that was hidden in a shipment of avocados.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, William René Salamanca Ramírez, the director general of the National Police of Colombia said the shipment was seized at the Port of Santa Marta.

The Port of Santa Marta is nearly 600 miles north of the capital Bogotá.

Ramirez said the shipment was on its way to Setúbal, Portugal, a city about 30 miles south of the capital Lisbon.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Colombia is the largest producer of cocaine, accounting for 70 to 80% of the world's supply. The agency said the country is estimated to produce $400 million worth of the drug a week.

Police around the world find drugs hidden in interesting places

This isn't the first time police have seized drugs hidden in shipments of fruits or vegetables.

Last month, The United Kingdom's National Crime Agency announced that 6.3 tons of cocaine was seized from a container on Feb. 8 at Southampton Port, roughly 80 miles southwest of London.

The more than $570 million worth of drugs were found hidden within a cargo of bananas that were being transported from South America and believed to be headed to the Port of Hamburg in Germany.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colombian police find 1.7 tons of cocaine hidden in avocado shipment