CMPD highlights 18-year-old ‘prolific’ car thief

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old known for car thefts was caught using crime surveillance cameras, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says.

On January 29, a CMPD detective monitoring cameras in the Real Time Crime Center spotted a distinctive Jeep at Brookshire Boulevard and Hoskins Road that looked similar to a vehicle used in an auto theft the day before.

Officers say they found and stopped the Jeep. The driver, 18-year-old James Johnson of Gastonia, was arrested after officers learned that he had warrants out for auto theft. A gun with the serial number removed was found in the Jeep.

CMPD describes Johnson as a “prolific auto theft suspect with multiple prior felony arrests.”

According to arrest and court records, Johnson has been arrested five times in the last year for various charges related to car thefts, which has resulted in at least one conviction for Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

Queen City News has reached out to authorities in Gaston County to see if Johnson has been arrested closer to home.

