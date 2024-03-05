Clinton Twp. officials: Fire, explosion site shouldn't have had butane, nitrous canisters

The building where a massive fire rocked Clinton Township and neighboring Macomb County communities on Monday that led to explosions causing the death of a teenager and injury to a firefighter wasn't supposed to have butane and nitrous oxide tanks.

Officials said Tuesday that butane and nitrous oxide, lighter fluid, vape pens, and canisters measuring 12-18 inches and weighing 10-15 pounds exploded during a blaze at Goo Smoke Shop, 19100 15 Mile Road, a former Save-A-Lot retail and warehouse store. Select Distributors also is at the same address.

Township Supervisor Bob Cannon said those who applied for permits for the site "to do something that we thought they were going to do, which was legal, ended up doing something that is clearly not only illegal, but immoral and dangerous."

Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan said there were two business owners Monday night who were taken to the police department and interviewed by the fire prevention division as well as the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

"So obviously, the scope of this is changing," Duncan said of the investigation.

Watch: Dramatic, fiery footage captured from Select Distributors fire in Clinton Township

Cannon said had township officials known the containers of butane and nitrous oxide were in a back room of the building "we would have issued violations immediately and worked to get them out of there. We can't just walk into somebody's back room. We do have inspections."

Barry Miller, the township building department superintendent, said when permits were pulled for this location, a storefront called Goo, there was a backroom for storage of products to be sold on the floor. At the time of inspection in September 2022, Miller said, there were no canisters.

He said the fire department also inspects quantities. Miller said there are allowable quantities for certain things that can be put in those rooms.

"They did not exceed any of those quantities. Obviously, with what happened last night, they were well over what would have been allowable for that site," Miller said, adding that no one from the township has been in the building since September 2022 to inspect.

Township officials said they knew about vape products there, but not about the butane and nitrous oxide.

They said they were approached on April 26, 2022, by someone to start the certificate of occupancy process for the location. They said they made it clear to the man that retail was a permitted use and the use that approved by the planning department was "strictly a retail mercantile use."

The officials did not name any individuals involved. Officials do not know how much product was in the building that should not have been there.

"We really don't know because a lot of it is all around the township right now," Cannon said. "It blew up."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Miller said from a building department standpoint, there is not a yearly check, adding "they're taxed as the owner of the building to follow the rules and regulations they were approved to do." He said the fire department does annual inspections on some industrial buildings "but this was not an industrial building. It was not in the industrial zoning. It wasn't meant for this."

Duncan said an initial report from Monday night was that "they recently received a semi-load of the butane containers and they had over half of that still left. And they also had pallets of the nitrous and then lighter fluid along with that. And then there were over one hundred thousand vape pens that obviously had the lithium batteries in them."

In addition, Duncan said, there were blades and knives on the site that were flying through the air at the time of the blaze and explosions.

Sarah Cooper, 26, of Clinton Township holds what is thought to be knives that were part of the debris left from multiple explosions on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024 that occurred last night at the Select Distributors in Clinton Township at 15 Mile Road.

But "without those tanks, you don't have this issue," Duncan said.

'Exploding canisters raining down all around us'

Duncan said officials were notified about the blast at about 8:50 p.m. Monday and four people in the building who heard shaking got out. Responding firefighters felt their trucks shaking as they drove to the scene.

A 19-year-old male bystander about a quarter-mile away from the site was hit in the head by a projectile and later died. A firefighter was treated for an injury when a piece of debris came through the windshield and clipped the firefighter on the side of the face, said Paul Brouwer, Clinton Township emergency management coordinator.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said responding police officers and firefighters were "under fire" because shrapnel was being propelled out of the building.

There were "exploding canisters raining down all around us and subjecting multiple staff members to potential peril," Township Police Capt. Anthony Coppola said.

Cannon said the township's public works is collecting "as much material as they can be to analyzed by the police department at a later date."

"And yes, there are going to be repercussions," he said. "People have done things wrong. Very wrong. We don't like it, and we're not gonna accept it."

Cannon said officials also will be reaching out to the state for emergency funding.

What about the air, water?

Brouwer said the air and drinking water are safe and all schools were open Tuesday.

The county's emergency management tested the air quality Monday night, with nothing hazardous, and just smoke, detected just before midnight, Hackel said. He said the air was tested west of Groesbeck as the wind was blowing westerly and semi-northerly.

What to do with found debris or damage?

Several police and fire trucks, including a ladder truck, were damaged by debris, particularly flat tires from running over metal on the ground, Duncan said.

The ladder truck was repaired and returned to the scene to put out hot spots that developed early Tuesday morning, he said. Crews were working to clear debris and reopen railroad tracks for railroad traffic in the area.

Officials said the debris includes metal canisters of various sizes and other projectiles. Brouwer said they are "very sharp" and should not be handled or moved. He said shrapnel can be put into the trash.

Metal tanks were strewn all over on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024 hundreds of feet from explosions that occurred last night at the Select Distributors in Clinton Township at 15 Mile Road.

Residents are asked to check their property for debris and damage, particularly the roof of their home or business. Michigan State Police offered its bomb squad to help, particularly with any canisters, Duncan said.

If damage or debris is found, call the county's Communications and Technology Center at 586-469-5502. Calls also can be made to Clinton Township Police at 586-493-7800, Police Chief Dina Caringi said.

She said the department's drone unit was to be in the air checking rooftops and was helpful Monday night to locate and direct firefighters to secondary small fires.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

Submit a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Clinton Twp. officials: Fire site shouldn't have had butane, nitrous