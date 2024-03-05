Watch: Dramatic, fiery footage captured from Select Distributors fire in Clinton Township

Within moments of the Monday night fire at the Select Distributors facility in Clinton Township, residents stretching from miles away started posting on Facebook, NextDoor and other social media to ask: "What is that loud banging?"

Thousands of commenters chimed in with different theories. Ultimately it was discovered that the explosions were coming from the facility at 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck, as fire filled the sky.

Despite pleas from local authorities, dozens of spectators swarmed the area. A 19-year-old man died at a nearby hospital after being hit in the head by a flying canister. He was roughly a quarter of a mile away from the facility at the time and was observing the fire, according to authorities.

Dozens of people held up cell phones to capture to fiery orange plumes as emergency crews worked to put it out.

Investigators were at the scene Tuesday morning.

Here's a look at the scene, captured by spectators across the area:

Most visual explosions of the night behind Groesbeck.



Been going on for 45 minutes now, power flickered on and off during this video. @macombdaily #Macomb #ClintonTownship #groesbeck pic.twitter.com/GEPDuCqpUt — Jarrett Maki (@JRNMaki) March 5, 2024

Photos: The next day

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Clinton Township fire: Watch the videos taken by spectators