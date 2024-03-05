Clinton Township fire: Teen killed by flying canister amid Select Distributors explosions

A male bystander, believed to be 19-years-old, died early Tuesday morning as a result of a massive, multi-alarm fire at Select Distributors in Clinton Township, according to authorities.

Officials at a news conference Tuesday morning reported that the teen was hit by a canister of combustible material that shot out of the fire amid continuous explosions.

“The person was essentially about a quarter-mile down the road here and did suffer an injury from one of these flying canisters,” Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan told WDIV (Local 4).

Inspectors look over debris left from multiple explosions that occurred last night at Select Distributors in Clinton Township on 15 Mile Road on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

The teen, who has not been identified, died around 4 a.m., WDIV reported.

A firefighter also sustained minor injuries in the fire.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Monday at the Select Distributors facility, located at 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck, a supplier known for selling combustible materials as well as novelty items and general merchandise.

A fiery explosion was reported at the Select Distributors plant at 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck in Clinton Township.

Loud explosions could be heard from miles away, persisting for over an hour.

In Facebook posts, the Clinton Township Police Department urgently stressed that residents should avoid the area, as debris was being projected into the air.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7800.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Clinton Township fire: Teen hit, killed by flying combustible