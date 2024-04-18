Clemons asks state officials to weigh in on Newberry charter vote controversy

Florida Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, asked state officials in a letter Wednesday to intervene following a ballot controversy during the announcement of the Newberry Elementary School charter conversion vote results.

In order for the public school to be converted into a charter a school, 50% plus 1 of the 44 eligible teachers at the school needed to vote in favor of the change. The initiative also needed at least half of the 520 eligible households to vote, and receive "yes" votes from 50% plus 1 of that group.

The issue occurred when Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton opened up a blue teacher envelope — parent envelopes were gold — that contained a parent ballot inside. Though a "yes" vote was cast, the vote was thrown out, resulting in the charter conversion initiative for the elementary school falling one vote short of the required 23 to pass.

The parent vote passed with 149 in favor and 125 opposed.

After the vote failed, representatives from Education First for Newberry, the nonprofit behind the the conversion effort, quickly pushed back, saying the intention of the voter was clear.

"We are evaluating the appropriate options for ensuring the election was conducted with integrity, that all teacher intentions were properly accounted for and that parents and teachers can have confidence in the final results," a post on the Yes Newberry Facebook page said.

In the letter to Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz and Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Clemons writes that he needs their "immediate intervention into a serious matter that has occurred in the House District I represent."

"I am specifically asking that through your Legal Counsels, you provide Supervisor Barton with the necessary guidance to certify the results in accordance with existing law," the letter says.

Clemons argues in the letter that the conversion effort should have passed because the number of votes needed was "clearly sufficient," and wrote that "the law states 'at least 50 percent of the teachers employed at the school' and does not require a majority."

He asks that Diaz and Byrd weigh in before Barton certifies the election on Thursday.

Save Our Schools Newberry, in a press release, called it a "sad capstone to Rep. Clemons career that he would once again intervene in a local issue to bring his heavy hand of the state to interfere in local matters."

The charter conversion initiatives for both Oak View Middle School and Newberry High School also failed, but are not being questioned. Teachers and parents at Oak View voted overwhelming against the measure, while the number of eligible households to vote at Newberry High School fell short of the required 314 needed.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Clemons pens letter to state on Newberry charter school vote issue