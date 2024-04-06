Clayton County Sheriff announces death of detainee after medical emergency

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a detainee brought to the jail on Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Shad Sanford was brought to the Clayton County Jail around 12:25 p.m. by the Clayton County Police Department after being charged with giving a fake name.

At the jail, Sanford was initially assessed by jail medical staff and given clearance to enter the facility, according to the sheriff’s office.

Soon after, Sanford was again seen by medical staff, complaining of back and wrist pain at 1:12 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Sanford was taken to an intake holding cell to complete the booking process and began to have a medical emergency, becoming unresponsive, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office

The sheriff’s office said jail staff administered Narcan to Sanford, attempted CPR and other life-saving efforts before he was taken to Southern Regional Hospital by Clayton County Emergency Services.

While medical personnel continued life-saving procedures, Sanford died at 7:18 p.m.

Then, the sheriff’s office said they notified the Clayton County Medical Examiner, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as well as the sheriff’s office’s CID and IA units.

Sheriff Levon Allen and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office expressed their condolences to the Sanford family after his death.

