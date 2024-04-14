Clarkstown man arrested in brutal stabbing of Orthodox Jewish Ramapo resident

RAMAPO - A 23-year-old Clarkstown resident was charged Saturday with attempting to murder an Orthodox Jewish man by stabbing him multiple times Thursday evening in his driveway on Trailside Place, police said.

Police charged Elijah Dean of New City with felony counts of second-degree attempted murder, assault in the first and second degrees, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim remains in serious but stable condition at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, Ramapo Police Capt. Daniel Hyman said.

Police mobilized Thursday after the victim man was stabbed at 8:37 p.m. Arriving officers discovered that the man had been accosted in his driveway by an unknown suspect and stabbed multiple times about his body, including his head and neck, Hyman said in a news release on Saturday.

Hyman said police have not determined a motive for the attack.

He said police detained and questioned a man other than Dean shortly after arriving at the scene Thursday night.

Dean was arraigned in Ramapo Town Court. The judge set bail at $1 million cash, $5 million secured bond or $10 million partially secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary felony hearing on Thursday morning, unless a grand jury returns an indictment.

The judge also issued a stay-away order mandating that Dean cannot make contact with the man he's accused of stabbing, Hyman's release said.

Hyman said the Saturday arrest followed an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including Ramapo detectives assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, as well as Spring Valley police detectives. Hyman said the department also was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockland District Attorney’s Office, and the Clarkstown Police Department.

