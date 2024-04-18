City of Sheboygan plans to purchase downtown Wells Fargo bank

The exterior of the Wells Fargo branch on Wisconsin Avenue as seen, Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — This week, the Common Council authorized the purchase of the downtown Wells Fargo bank that closed last October.

The city could buy the property at 636 Wisconsin Ave. for $1.7 million, budgeted for in the new TID 21 project plan. The Common Council gave its approval for acquiring the former bank April 16, even though the property's future purpose remains up in the air.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the city is considering a few projects for the site, but there isn’t a specific development yet.

“Given that it’s a vacant property, we wanted to make sure that it gets repurposed and not sit there and linger for decades,” Bradley said.

The Wells Fargo branch closed because of changes in various factors, like customer patterns and foot traffic, according to bank spokesperson Mike Slusark.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: City of Sheboygan plans to buy downtown Wells Fargo bank building