City of Pensacola confirms ongoing ‘network security incident’ results from ransomware

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves confirmed Thursday that the ongoing ‘network security incident’ is a result of ransomware.

Woman who rescues young girls from sex trafficking named 2024 Remarkable Women Winner

City officials said the Pensacola Police Department is working with state and federal agencies to investigate the issue.

According to the city, its information technology team has made significant headway in returning services for both employees and citizens.

All phone systems have been restored including the 311 Citizen Support call center, Pensacola Energy, and Sanitation Services and Housing. However, customers still cannot use online bill pay.

“Any late fees things that would normally take place of course we are going to handle and make sure that we’re going right by the customer,” Reeves said in a press conference Thursday.

Mobile 2024 homicides exceed 2023 numbers year to date

Reeves said the city hopes to provide more information on the investigation next week.

“Obviously I would love to have this move as quickly as possible, and have as many answers as possible,” Reeves said. “I’m no different in my chair than every citizen wanting to know as much about it as possible but these things just take time. Investigations take time. This is not something we’re going to have clear answers on tomorrow, and so we have to respect that process.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.