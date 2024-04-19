City OKs College Hill parking lot

Apr. 19—The city of Pullman has given final environmental approval for a proposed parking lot on College Hill.

"Environmental approval" implies an effort to manage the environmental impacts of an action.

The project is a controversial one. The plan drew residents' attention in January when property owner Justin Rogers cut down all the large trees on a half-acre plot.

Rogers submitted documents for an environmental checklist approval earlier this year for the proposed lot in a residential area at 975 NE B Street.

It received preliminary environmental approval in March when a State Environmental Policy Act checklist for environmental review was submitted.

RJ Lott, Pullman director of community development, said the lot would be privately owned and will not be for commercial use.

The project would create better access to buildings Rogers owns near the property. Rogers anticipates constructing the lot this spring.

Lott said the project received approval on two conditions. Rogers would need to submit a tree replacement plan to the city to comply with the Washington Environmental Policy Act. He said Rogers would also have to present the project to the city's historic preservation commission, as the property is in the historic College Hill district.

The city held a public comment period for the lot that ended on March 27.

The final approval for the lot may be appealed. Lott said appeals must be filed with the city before 5 p.m. on April 22. Any appeal would be heard by the city's hearing examiner.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.