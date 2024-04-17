City Council trying to outmaneuver Smiley on bike lanes, setting up a showdown. What to know.

The Providence City Council is making another bid to block the removal of the South Water Street bike path, this time more formally with an ordinance that would require Mayor Brett Smiley to get the body's permission before eliminating the lanes.

The ordinance, spearheaded by Councilman John Goncalves, is set to be introduced Thursday night.

What does the ordinance do?

It states that any installation, removal or alteration of a bike lane must undergo review by the Green and Complete Streets Advisory Council – a process that already takes place – but adds that the City Council "shall approve or deny proposals for the removal of bicycle lanes by resolution." That latter part is completely new, and would give the Council a way to halt Smiley's plan.

Setting up a veto showdown with Smiley

In addition to Goncalves, the ordinance is also being sponsored by Council President Rachel Miller, Councilwoman Sue Anderbois, Althea Graves, Mary Kay Harris and Ana Vargas, and Councilmen Justin Roias and Miguel Sanchez. With those eight votes, the ordinance has enough support to pass.

Smiley could simply veto it, but not if it has a veto-proof majority of 10 votes, Goncalves said.

A cyclist travels along one of the bike lanes on South Water Street in Providence.

How is this different from what's been done before?

The Council already passed a resolution opposing the removal of the lanes, however, resolutions don't have teeth and are largely symbolic statements. The proposed ordinance, by contrast, could become a local law.

The Providence Journal has contacted Smiley's office for comment.

How was the decision made to remove the path?

Smiley's office has not provided data to support how the removal of the South Water Street bike path would improve traffic flow in that area.

When asked, his office sent several pages of data to The Journal claiming it supports the removal of the bike path. The data included was on how many people are using the bike path - not how the bike path causes traffic tie ups on South Water Street.

Jamie Pahigian, a member of the Providence Streets Coalition, which advocates for shared roads and is pushing hard against the removal of the lanes, sent a public records request to the city in search of data that supports its decision. He didn't get any.

Pahigian wrote in his request that he wanted "any traffic-volume data, traffic-flow modeling, reports detailing quantitative measures of traffic backups or extended wait time, or other relevant documents." In responding, the city said it didn't have any documents to share. The Journal has reached out to the mayor's office to confirm.

That further raises a question bike lane advocates have been asking since the mayor announced he wanted to remove the path: On what basis was the decision made?

Smiley, before his swearing in, expressed a desire to move the South Water Street bike lanes. But in announcing that he would just weeks ago, he said the issue was traffic stemming form the partial closure of the Washington Street Bridge. Smiley said the bike path would eventually be relocated after a public engagement process, but there are no firm details on where it would go, when it would be installed and how much it would cost.

What Smiley does know is that removing the lanes, and adding a raised crosswalk on the street, will cost $750,000, at least by his administration's estimate. Councilors have criticized the cost as a misuse of city funds.

