Smiley to relocate South Water Street bike path despite resistance. What to know.

Mayor Brett Smiley revealed Wednesday that he plans to relocate a controversial bike path in what he has described as an effort to ease traffic tie ups stemming from the Washington Bridge closure.

Smiley's news came as part of a detailed press release on numerous measures to mitigate traffic in the city.

"As part of these mitigation efforts, the administration plans to remove the two-way protected bike path along [South Water Street] and relocate the infrastructure to the raised sidewalk immediately adjacent to the existing bike path in order to restore the lanes of travel to two lanes, maintain a parking lane with adequate space and preserve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure along [South] Water street," Smiley's office said.

South Water Street bike path in Providence

When will the changes go into effect?

But it won't happen immediately. The administration said it will hold community meetings throughout the summer "then present the final plan for removal and plans for design to the Green and Complete Streets Advisory council for their informational review." The advisory council advocates for shared streets and more transportation options. But any plan would not need its approval to move forward.

The announcement comes after repeated hints from Smiley that he may temporarily remove bike lanes in the city to make way for more cars. The state is expecting a demolition and rebuild of the bridge to take two years, meaning headaches for commuters will likely last a long time.

City Councilman John Goncalves said he hadn't seen data to support taking away the lanes.

"Last night, I had a discussion with Mayor Smiley regarding today’s forthcoming announcement to mitigate the traffic issues caused by the closure of the Washington Bridge," Goncalves said early Wednesday. "There remain unanswered questions concerning the significant expenses involved, the financing sources, the detailed plan of action, and the absence of data to justify the removal of the bike lanes on South Water Street."

More: City Council members want to save Providence's South Water Street bike lanes. What to know.

On Thursday night, the council is set to consider a resolution opposing the removal of bike lanes and any use of city funds to do so. Just before its meeting, it plans to hear a half hour of public testimony on the removals. Testimony will begin at 5:15 p.m., and speakers are limited to one minute each, meaning the hearing could be capped at 30 people.

What else is the city doing about heavy traffic?

The administration said it already worked with the state to change light times at numerous streets to "expedite the flow of traffic and increase pedestrian cross time." The city and state also plan to work on added signage to prevent gridlock and fresh pavement markings.

To better protect pedestrians, which the city said have been jeopardized by heavy traffic, the city is planning on installing more signage to draw attention to pedestrians, a raised crosswalk at James Street and South Water Street and flashing lights at Angell Street and Elmgrove Avenue.

This is a breaking story. Please check back later for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: South Water Street bike path will move, and other Providence traffic changes