Hundreds of locals oppose removal of South Water bike lanes. Councilors stunned by the cost

PROVIDENCE – Dozens of locals flooded the City Council chamber on Thursday to oppose the planned removal of the South Water Street bike lanes in a rapid-fire public hearing where testimony was capped at a minute per speaker.

The council worked last-minute to fit the brief hearing ahead of its regular meeting, just after Mayor Brett Smiley announced he would scrap the bike lanes his predecessor fought to create.

"When we have something we care about, whether it be our children or our community, we have to protect it," said Pawtucket resident Jeremy Herbert.

Another speaker read an emotional poem, prompting a wide grin from Council President Rachel Miller.

"Let's nurture this lane. Let it flourish and bloom. For in its presence, our city finds room," read Providence resident Kelly Coccio. "So let's not erase what we've built with care. But cherish this bike lane, a symbol in our city that is oh so rare."

Council received nearly 300 letters opposing removal of lanes

In addition to spoken testimony, 294 letters were sent to the council in opposition of the bike lanes' removal. Only one letter was sent in support.

It was only one day after Smiley announced he wanted to eliminate the bike lanes and eventually move them to a different location along the road. He says it's all part of a broader effort to ease traffic created by the Washington Bridge shutdown. But that relocation has yet to be planned in any detail, and will be hashed out in tandem with a community engagement process. The Green and Complete Streets Advisory Council, which supports shared streets, will review the plan, too. However, ultimately, Smiley doesn't need permission from any council – not the Advisory Council or the City Council.

'Obscene misuse' of city funds to remove lanes, says councilman

Shortly after hearing testimony, the council passed a resolution opposing the removal of the bike lanes and the use of city funds to eliminate them. The city estimated it would cost $750,000 to take out the lanes and add a raised crosswalk to the street. The city has not provided The Providence Journal with an estimate solely concerning the work on the bike lanes. However, it's much more expensive than it was for former Mayor Jorge Elorza to remove a bike lane on Eaton Street a few years ago. Smiley said that's because that lane wasn't as permanent and was constructed more simply.

Goncalves, who sponsored the resolution, called it "an obscene misuse, in my opinion, of city resources that this council did not approve."

"Think about it," Goncalves said. "Three quarters of a million dollars – what we could do in terms of addressing some of the infrastructure challenges in all of our wards, and this isn't fiscal responsibility. It's not sound governance, and this is a capitulation to a few businesses that are opposed to these bike lanes and have been opposed to these bike lanes since the onset."

Multiple councilors echoed Goncalves' criticisms. Councilman Juan Pichardo, however, abstained from voting on the resolution and said it was time to hear out constituents. Councilman Pedro Espinal also abstained, but said he is supportive of bike lanes.

Why were businesses opposed to the bike lanes?

The lanes, installed under the Elorza administration against pushback from the state, saw opposition from adjacent businesses concerned about losing a lane of traffic, seeing changes to parking and having less room for deliveries.

The list of critics encompassed nearby law firms, restaurants including Plant City, Hemenway's and Bacaro, Brown University, the Rhode Island School of Design, Marsella Development Corporation, Marc Allen Fine Clothiers and a very vocal Sharon Steele, the well-known Jewelry District Association president. All banded together to launch an 11th-hour effort to stop construction of the bike lanes, but did not succeed.

The mayor has defended his decision to remove the lanes by contending that traffic has increased on South Water Street.

"The closure of the Washington Bridge has had an increasingly negative impact on our neighbors, businesses, infrastructure and our local quality of life," Smiley said in a statement that accompanied his announcement on Wednesday. "Providence is responding by implementing temporary and permanent infrastructure changes that will bring much-needed relief to our neighbors and business owners that have been negatively impacted by the congestion and traffic volume in our neighborhoods."

