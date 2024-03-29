City of Albuquerque taking steps to sell Coronado Dog Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is taking steps to sell a dog park they say does not get enough use saying the money from that sale could be used in better ways. The plot of land city officials are looking to sell is the Coronado Dog Park between Second and Third Street near I-40.

The Parks and Recreation Department is requesting that the Albuquerque City Council declare the park “not essential” for government purposes and therefore can be sold. A February appraisal of the 1.79 acres determined the value is just shy of a million dollars.

Dog owners who use that park say they are bummed by the news. “It’s nice, it’s clean. It’s not dirty, and for it to be by where the homeless used to stay you’d think there would be foil or needles or something,” said Annamaria Jarquin.

If city council approves the sale, the city says they want to use the money to create a new dog park at Wells Park just a few blocks from Coronado Park. City officials say the newly proposed dog park location is closer to homes compared to the industrial part of town where the dog park is located now. They’re hopeful the new dog park will be used more.

