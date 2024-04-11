Citing threats, Vanderburgh elections supervisor will leave

EVANSVILLE — Citing threats she has received from people she believes support former President Donald Trump, Vanderburgh County's chief elections officer will depart months before November's election.

Republican County Clerk Carla Hayden's decision to retire with pension before her second and final term expires in January leaves the GOP to caucus in a caretaker who will hold the office — and run an election that includes Trump's comeback bid — until whoever is elected clerk in November can be sworn in. Hayden, 62, said she probably will leave in August, though that date isn't set in stone.

County Treasurer Dottie Thomas, the only Republican candidate for clerk this year, doesn't want to be caucused in to the office before the Nov. 5 general election. But Thomas likely will be the new clerk come January. Democrats don't have a candidate, and party chairman Cheryl Schultz said they probably won't nominate one before the July 3 deadline to fill vacancies.

It was the prospect of presiding over another contentious presidential election in Vanderburgh County that persuaded Hayden to leave before her term expires, she said Wednesday.

"I haven't had physical threats on my body made to me," Hayden said in her office in response to a Courier & Press inquiry. "You get the calls, you get the things — social media, those kinds of things.

"Especially since I'm going ahead and leaving at the end of the year anyway, why put myself through some more if I don't have to? I expect it will be a volatile election."

The clerk disclosed that a Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputy who works in the Civic Center and who has appeared at recent Election Board meetings was there to protect her. And to keep peace at gatherings that sometimes turn contentious, she added.

"Every time we go to a meeting, it's that kind of security," Hayden said. "It used to be security about the election stuff. Now it's become personal security."

Hayden declined to go into detail about the threats she has received, noting that her appearances on local television as the county's elections supervisor have made her a target. The persons threatening her haven't explicitly stated they support Trump, she said, but she gathered that much from certain things they have said.

Hayden stressed that she believes most people who support Trump are perfectly reasonable, "but there's a faction that's not."

The threats have been happening, Hayden said, since after the 2020 presidential election, which Republican Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

"Pretty much every clerk in the state has got some level (of threats)," she said. "It gets talked about at (clerks') conferences."

FBI and Homeland Security officials have spoken about the threat level at such conferences, Hayden said.

"Life's too short for that," she said.

'No fear'

Thomas confirmed she's not interested in becoming clerk before January — but not because she doesn't want to become a target in a hotly contested presidential election year.

"No fear; there's no fear," Thomas said. "The number one reason is, I was elected by the voters for four years to be treasurer, and in that four years I've worked up to be the Indiana County Treasurers Association president, and I'm the president for this whole year.

"I'm bringing a probably 300 (person) attending conference to Evansville in August that I'm planning for, and I'd like to see that through."

Thomas, a veteran GOP activist and vice chairman of the local party, said she would "love" to talk Hayden out of leaving before November's election.

Asking a new caretaker clerk to take the office temporarily in August — just as election season heats up — would confront the county with a precarious and potentially costly headache, Thomas said.

"Who will have the knowledge to come in and run a presidential election in a matter of three months?" she said.

Practically speaking, Thomas said, Hayden's name would have to be removed from stamps and other official documents if she left with several months to go in her term.

"I'm the treasurer," she said. "I know if I left tomorrow, they'd need a new set of checks, things with my name on it."

What else does the county clerk do?

Just the words, "county clerk," conjure images of a faceless functionary stamping papers and filing them away while elected policymakers make the important decisions elsewhere. But being the clerk is a big job with a wide range of responsibilities.

The clerk — the full title is clerk of the Circuit Court — heads one of county government's larger workforces at about 50 employees as well as overseeing Vanderburgh County's local, state and federal elections.

The clerk is also the record keeper and financial officer for the courts. Every case filed in Vanderburgh County, whether it's a divorce, a murder charge, a small claims case or a traffic ticket, comes through the clerk's office. The clerk also issues and records marriage licenses and sets up new child support arrangements.

The job pays $79,728 annually, according to the county auditor's office.

Hayden came to the position having worked at various jobs in the local legal community since 1989. She was chief deputy clerk herself from 1997 until 2004, under then-Clerk Marsha Abell. She ran for county clerk in 2004, losing a Republican primary election to Susan Kirk, who would go on to serve two four-year terms in the job.

Hayden worked in the County Commissioners' office under then-President Cheryl Musgrave in 2006, then worked for Musgrave's husband, Bankruptcy Trustee Robert Musgrave, as a court deputy in Evansville's Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Trustee's Office. Hayden has also worked as a paralegal, a job she says necessitated she work closely with the clerk's office.

In 2007, Hayden unsuccessfully sought the 2nd Ward City Council seat as the GOP nominee against Democrat Missy Mosby.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Citing threats, Vanderburgh elections supervisor will leave