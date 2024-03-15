Christine Blasey Ford: "I was naïve" about consequences of Brett Kavanaugh testimony
In this preview of an interview to be broadcast on "CBS News Sunday Morning" March 17, Christine Blasey Ford talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about how she was not prepared for the response to her 2018 Senate testimony in which she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, but that not anticipating how the response would play out "served me in a way."