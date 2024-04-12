Christ School students mourn 'good friends' killed in Asheville I-40 wreck after prom

ASHEVILLE — Hundreds of local students, as well as high schoolers in Charlotte, are mourning the loss of two teenagers killed in an Interstate 40 accident after attending a Christ School formal dance in Arden.

“Greenie Forever. We love you RJ!” reads a memorial written in chalk for Robert Fox, 19, of Wilmette, Illinois, at St. Joseph’s Chapel on the Christ School’s campus, according to the school’s website.

Fox was one of six teenagers in a 2015 Volvo passenger car that careened from the off-ramp at Exit 53B on I-40 and struck a tree sometime shortly before 11:31 p.m. April 6, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol. The vehicle was traveling too fast on the off-ramp and lost control, Sgt. Christopher Knox previously said.

Fox, a junior and lacrosse athlete, who sported No. 12 for the Christ School Greenies, died in the crash, alongside Sophie Gordon, a 16-year-old Myers Park High School Student from Charlotte.

“We are saddened by the loss of our student Sophie Gordon and remember her as an energetic, happy student and good friend,” Principal Robert Folk told the Citizen Times April 10. “We care very much for all students in our community and also share thoughts and prayers for the other students and families involved in the accident.”

Gordon was a dual enrolled student and member of a few campus clubs at the Charlotte school, Folk said. A flower memorial lay on the Myers Park campus in honor of her.

Sophie Gordon, 16, of Charlotte, smiles for a Myers Park High School yearbook photo. The "energetic, happy student" died in a car accident on I-40 near Asheville April 6.

Folk confirmed the group of teens had attended Christ School’s prom earlier that night. Besides Fox, two other teenagers in the car attend the Asheville-area school, William Neumann, 18, of Augusta, Georgia, and Hunter Sanford, 18, of Pineville, according to the school’s website.

Christ School student charged

Neumann, the driver of the vehicle, was charged April 8 with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and one count of reckless driving to endanger. His arrest warrant said he was “speeding over 100 mph without due caution.”

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, Knox with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed April 11.

Neumann’s family retained an Asheville private attorney, Doug Edwards, who told the Citizen Times, “William and his family are absolutely devastated by this tragedy.”

“Their thoughts, prayers, and hearts are with the victims and their families,” he said.

Neumann was previously held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $25,000 bond but has since been released. His next court date is April 23, according to an online court database.

Update on students sent to ICU

Two students from Charlotte Catholic High School and rear passengers in the car, Abby Lynn Robinson, 17, and Isabella Tarantelli, 18, were in Mission Hospital’s intensive care unit following the crash.

Kurt Telford, principal of Charlotte Catholic High School, confirmed that the two juniors were still in the hospital as of April 11, but declined to give an update on their conditions citing respect for the families’ privacy.

“They’re both good students, touch a lot of lives and what I mean by that is, they are good friends to a lot of kids,” Telford told the Citizen Times April 11.

He said prayer “is very important to our lives,” and the school continues to pray for all the students involved.

Hundreds of students gather to honor friends, brother, teammate.

The entire Christ School gathered the night after the accident for a prayer service at St. Joseph's Chapel on campus, around the same time about 800 students stood on Charlotte Catholic’s campus in prayer, according to Telford.

St. Jospeh's Chapel at the Christ School in Arden.

Christ School also dedicated their morning service April 8 to "RJ" Fox with flags at half staff, according to the website.

“RJ was a brother and dear friend to so many of the boys,” the website reads. “From the moment he arrived, his ever-present smile lit up spaces throughout our campus.”

Just two days before the accident, Fox helped lead the Greenies' lacrosse team to a 14-6 win over Charlotte Latin, scoring twice in the game. Last year, he was nominated for the Student and Residential Life Award for “his diligence and willingness to serve,” the website said.

The Citizen Times reached out to Christ School for comment and attempted to reach the victims' families.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

