Is Asheville area still worst in NC for pedestrian deaths in car accidents?

ASHEVILLE - Long known as the deadliest area in the state for pedestrians, a new study shows that Asheville may not, in fact, be the deadliest.

North Carolina Department of Transportation data from 2010-18 is often cited as showing the Asheville area ranked first in the state per capita for pedestrians killed in car crashes. But a new study using National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data casts doubt on that dubious distinction.

The study looked at NHTS fatal car crashes from 2017 to 2021, analyzing counties that recorded at least 10 fatalities from vehicle crashes over the five-year period and identifed counties with the highest rates of pedestrian fatalities in traffic accidents, according to a news release from Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers, who conducted the study.

The list was topped by Alexandria, Virginia with 60% of those killed in crashes being pedestrians, followed by the New York borough of Manhattan with 51.7% and Brooklyn with 51.1%.

The one North Carolina area to make the top 20 list was coastal Dare County, with 38.9% of its 18 fatal crashes being pedestrians.

Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers and a firm they used to distribute the study's findings did not respond to a message asking for Asheville's or Buncombe County's percentage or for other information about the study.

In a statement that accompanied the study, the law firm said it uncovered the “the harsh reality of pedestrian safety in various U.S. counties. Although Alexandria, Virginia has the highest rate of pedestrian fatalities in the study, the top ten is dominated by counties in New York and New Jersey, with eight entries between the two states. Across the country there were more than 32,000 pedestrian deaths from car crashes over the five year period, which is more than 17 people each day, and highlights the importance of safety for all road users," the statement said.

While the study uses different measurements than the DOT analysis, it does show that less than 36.4% of those killed in Asheville or Buncombe County vehicle accidents were pedestrians.

DOT spokesperson David Uchiyama said the data through 2018 was the latest comparative numbers the department had.

"The City of Asheville is in the process of providing crash reports, which had not been provided previously to the Department of Motor Vehicles so they can be entered into the statewide crash database," Uchiyama said.

The Citizen Times reached out March 27 to Anna Sexton, Asheville city planner in charge of bicycle and pedestrian planning, as well as Susan Bean, environmental engagement coordinator for the environmental nonprofit MountainTrue.

In 2022, Bean highlighted the DOT pedestrian death statistics in a Citizen Times opinion piece supporting safety changes for Merrimon Avenue. That came in response to pushback over the reduction of the four-lane artery's lanes to three, including a turning lane.

