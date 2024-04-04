CHP to conduct enhanced enforcement on Highway 50

(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol announced it will enhance enforcement on Highway 50 on Thursday.

According to the CHP, officers will be “actively looking” for any carpool lane violations and drivers who violate traffic laws such as speeding, reckless, distracted, and impaired driving.

Enforcement will include commercial traffic vehicles, as officers from the agency’s Commercial Enforcement Unit will be on patrol with officers from the CHP East Sacramento Area office.

Commercial traffic enforcement could be violations from any trucks towing trailers, vehicles carrying equipment, or equipment tied/strapped to the vehicle.

“Always remember to slow down, wear your seatbelt, don’t drive while distracted, and never drive impaired!,” the CHP said.

Highway 50 is currently undergoing maintenance as part of Caltrans’ $471 million Fix50 project through Downtown Sacramento.

The project has been active since March 2021 and is estimated to be completed in Summer 2025, according to the project’s website.

Fix50 is one of many highway projects that are at various stages in the Sacramento region.

