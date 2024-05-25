China's rejection of Guatemalan shipments could be related to Taiwan ties, Guatemala president says

Interview with Guatemala's President Arevalo at the National Palace of Culture, in Guatemala City

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo said on Friday that China had rejected entry to some shipments from the Central American nation, speculating that this could be due to Guatemala's diplomatic relationship with Taiwan.

The day before, Guatemala's exporters association had reported that at least seven containers of macadamia nuts had been unable to enter China and that traders had been told Guatemalan macadamia and coffee would be denied entry.

Guatemala is one of the few nations that holds diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Beijing claims the self-governing island as its own territory, which Taiwan rejects.

"As you know, the inauguration of the new Taiwanese government, which Guatemala has ties with, was a few days ago," Arevalo said in a live question-and-answer session on TikTok. "There could be some dispute with China related to this."

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez attended the inauguration of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Monday.

Arevalo said the Guatemalan government was working to solve the issue but had not received a response from China.

Guatemala exported $82 million worth of goods to China last year, according to the exporters association.

