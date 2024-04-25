The temperature for Thursday will be a little colder than our usual spring forecast, according to National Weather Service. In Northern New Jersey, the high temperature will reach around 58 degrees.

While it may be April, the low of about 34 degrees for the evening will make it feel like we are back in winter.

Although it will be chilly, the skies will be clear as sun should be out all throughout the day.

The National Weather Service forecast for Thursday, April 24, 2024.

Winds will also be calm with rates only reaching single digits.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Chilly Thursday on tap for North Jersey