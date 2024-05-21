Chillicothe man injured in motorcycle crash on Ohio 772

CHILLICOTHE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle injury crash that occurred on Ohio 772 near milepost six in Ross County.

On May 20, at approximately 6:13 p.m., a 1999 Harley Davidson 883 motorcycle, ridden by Tony H. Davis, 56, of Chillicothe, was traveling northbound on Ohio 772. While approaching up-ahead traffic in the northbound lane, the Harley Davidson motorcycle crossed the centerline, overturned, and traveled off the left side of the roadway, where it struck a utility pole and a ditch, according to a news release.

Davis was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, by MedFlight for serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by Huntington Township Fire/EMS and MedFlight.

Ohio 772 near milepost six was temporarily reduced to one lane for approximately two hours.

This crash remains under investigation

