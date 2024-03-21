Child care in Wisconsin can cost more than college. Why is it so expensive?

If you ask any working parent with young children about their top expenses, child care is almost guaranteed to be on the list.

“I don’t know anybody who has kids in daycare who isn’t always a little bit seething about (the cost),” said Tyler Sjostrom, a parent of two from Appleton. “If you get a group of parents together and somebody mentions daycare, it descends into chaos really quick.”

And while the high price of child care may initially be surprising to people without children, it makes sense when considering recent statistics.

Just how expensive is child care in Wisconsin?

Wisc. CC and other expenses

Infogram

In Wisconsin, center-based infant care, typically the most expensive type of child care, averaged $13,572 annually in 2022, equating to 12% of the median income of a Wisconsin married couple and 40% of the median income of a single parent.

In comparison, infant care in a family child care setting in Wisconsin, or those that are typically run out of a provider’s home, was $10,400, according to Child Care Aware of America. This would be 9% of the median income of a Wisconsin married couple and 30% of the median income of a Wisconsin single parent.

The average cost of infant care in Wisconsin, whether center-based or family child care, exceeds in-state tuition at University of Wisconsin-Madison for the 2023-24 academic year. Tuition for this academic year is $9,646, according to the university bursar's office's website.

To be considered “affordable,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, child care should take up no more than 7% of a family’s income — and that’s for all children in the household.

Even though the cost of care typically decreases as a child ages, by this standard, neither center-based or family child care for a toddler in Wisconsin is “affordable” for either married or single-parent families.

More: 4 takeaways about the high cost of child care in Wisconsin and nationwide

More: Takeaways from new report on Wisconsin child care: It’s expensive, hard to find and politicians can’t agree on what to do

What's the average cost of child care in my area?

Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Communications Director Gina Paige explained child care tends to be more expensive in urban areas, mimicking the higher cost of living. In these areas, she said, child care providers might have to pay higher mortgage or lease payments, as well as higher wages to employees.

The type of child care can make a difference, too. Center-based, or group child care, is often more expensive than family child care, or child care programs that are typically run out of a provider’s home. DCF compiled data on what at least 75% of providers in group and family child care settings charged as of early 2022.

According to the data, here's how the annual costs of child care looked in several Wisconsin counties in 2022:

Brown County

Over $14,300 a year for a child up to age 1 in group child care

Nearly $9,400 a year for a child up to age 1 in family child care

Roughly $10,900 a year for a child age 4-5 in group child care

Nearly $8,400 a year for a child age 4-5 in family child care

Milwaukee County

Nearly $17,400 a year for a child up to age 1 in a group child care

Over $13,300 a year for a child up to age 1 in a family child care

Nearly $13,500 a year for a child age 4-5 in group child care

Over $11,700 a year for a child age 4-5 in family child care

Outagamie County

Nearly $12,900 a year for a child up to age 1 in group child care

Over $10,400 a year for a child up to age 1 in family child care

Over $10,800 a year for a child age 4-5 in group child care

Over $9,100 a year for a child age 4-5 in family child care

Waukesha County

Nearly $16,200 a year for a child up to age 1 in group child care

Over $11,700 a year for a child up to age 1 in family child care

Roughly $13,000 a year for a child age 4-5 in group child care

Nearly $10,200 a year for a child age 4-5 in family child care

Winnebago County

Over $13,900 a year for a child up to age 1 in group child care

Over $10,400 a year for a child up to age 1 in family child care

Over $11,000 a year for a child age 4-5 in group child care

Over $9,100 a year for a child age 4-5 in family child care

To see more on the data, visit bit.ly/dcfchildcarecosts2022.

Related: The new Wisconsin family? 1.7 kids, no picket fence and child care costs more than college

Related: Wisconsin families may soon see child care costs rise as funding help declines

Why is child care so expensive in Wisconsin, but child care workers are paid so little?

Many child care experts will tell you the business model most Wisconsin child care programs operate under is “broken.”

There are a plethora of expenses that go into running a high-quality child care program: utilities, rent or mortgage, maintenance, insurance, personnel costs, learning materials and other supplies; the list goes on and on. And then there are staff wages.

Because of state regulations to help ensure safety, child care centers have to abide by staff-to-child ratios. The younger children are, the fewer children there can be per adult. This means that centers can’t simply reduce the number of staff members they have to save money.

Most child care programs have few sources of revenue outside of what families pay for care. These few revenue sources have to stretch to cover all costs, many of which are not flexible. The price families pay for care can only go so far.

By the time all other expenses are accounted for, wages are usually left to suffer. The 2022 median hourly wage for a Wisconsin child care provider was $12.66 an hour according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — and this was with the help of federal pandemic relief funds. Cashiers, hotel clerks, concierges, telemarketers and receptionists all made more, according to an analysis from Forward Analytics.

To increase wages would likely means a provider would have to increase what they charge parents.

Even though child care is uncomfortably expensive for many families, providers often charge parents less than the actual cost of care in attempt not to price them out of the child care market. The true cost of care includes what providers would need to cover all expenses of running the child care, including higher wages and benefits.

Child care businesses have told USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin that Child Care Counts, a program that provides monthly stabilization payments to child care businesses using federal pandemic relief funds, has helped them weather these challenges, and increase staff wages.

Related: Can't find child care for your infant in Wisconsin? You're not alone. Industry experts break down why it's so difficult.

More: Struggling to afford child care in Wisconsin? Here's where to find help.

Madison Lammert covers child care and early education across Wisconsin as a Report for America corps member based at The Appleton Post-Crescent. To contact her, email mlammert@gannett.com or call 920-993-7108. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to Report for America by visiting postcrescent.com/RFA.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Why is child care so expensive in Wisconsin?