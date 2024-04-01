Chiefs' Rashee Rice's car allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash in Dallas, report says

NFL wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, Rashee Rice’s car was allegedly involved in a six-car crash last Saturday, according to Dallas police.

According to The Dallas Morning News, police are searching for Rice after a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini were involved in a crash that left four people with minor injuries.

Police say the Corvette was registered in his name, but it's unclear whether Rice was present at the time of the incident.

Here’s what we know.

Where did the crash happen?

Dallas police responded to the crash at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday. The crash was located at the 6600 block of North Central Expressway near SMU. Dallas Morning News reported that two cars, one Corvette and one Lamborghini, were speeding in the far left lanes near University Boulevard.

"The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," according to a police summary provided to USA TODAY Sports.

Photos from TMZ show five men walking on the side of the highway as they were leaving the scene of the crash.

Who witnessed the crash?

Bill Nabors, who was driving on the Expressway Saturday afternoon, claims to have seen the cars racing and the aftermath of the crash. Nabors has dash cam footage of the wreck and shared it with TMZ. The video shows Nabors traveling in the second leftmost lane when two vehicles zip past him.

The Dallas Morning News said Nabors characterized the entire incident as “unbelievably scary.” Nabors kept driving because he didn’t think it was safe to stop on the road as cars piled behind him.

Nabors' car was not damaged.

Victims involved in the crash

There were no fatalities at the site of the crash. Dallas police said two drivers were treated at the crash site for minor injuries, and two other people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police also said the "investigation and identification of the suspects are both ongoing." Dallas police said they want to speak with Rice about the incident and are still looking for the men who left the crash.

Rice played for SMU before being selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

— USA TODAY reporter Lorenzo Reyes contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dallas police searching for Rashee Rice after six-car crash: Report