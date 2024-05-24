Chenango County man killed, two injured in Town of Oxford crash

A Chenango County man was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening in the Town of Oxford.

The Chenango County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Raymond L. Smith, of Oxford.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of county Route 35 and state Highway 220, the sheriff's office said.

Smith was westbound on county Route 35 when another vehicle was heading south on Highway 220 and reportedly failed to stop at the intersection.

The other vehicle struck the passenger side of Smith's car, and he was ejected on impact, the sheriff's office said. Arriving deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Smith died from his injuries.

Public safety Binghamton protestors call for police officer's dismissal in use of force case

The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City for evaluation. Their conditions weren't disclosed.

The intersection of state Highway 220 and county Road 35 was closed for about five hours after the crash while the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office reconstructed the scene. The investigation into the crash is continuing.

The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Chenango County Office of Emergency Services, New York State Police, Oxford Fire Department, Chenango County Highway Department, and the state Department of Transportation.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Chenango County man dies in Oxford crash on Route 35