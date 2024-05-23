Binghamton protestors call for police officer's dismissal in use of force case

Around a dozen people assembled in front of Binghamton City Hall Wednesday and attended the city council meeting that evening to call for the dismissal of a Binghamton police officer.

Protesters called for the firing and prosecution of City of Binghamton Police Officer Brad Kaczynski after a report released by the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James earlier this month concluded Kaczynski used excessive force in the New Year's Day 2023 arrest of Binghamton resident Hamail Waddell.

In the report, the Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office recommended Kaczynski face discipline, "including potential termination" for putting his knee on Waddell's neck or upper back for one minute and 10 seconds while Waddell was facedown in handcuffs on the sidewalk.

Those gathered Wednesday, including First District City Council Member Olamni Porter, who held up a sign reading “Justice for Hamail," called for charges to be dismissed against Waddell, who pleaded not guilty in January 2023 to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, and against those who were arrested during a protest at Wegmans in February 2023.

Later, at the Binghamton City Council meeting that evening, several people spoke over the course of an hour during a public comment session. They claimed the City of Binghamton Police Department's internal investigation of the incident was biased and demanded city council fire Kaczynski and hold the police department accountable.

Multiple Binghamton City Council members said at the meeting's conclusion they thought holding the police department accountable was important, but that they legally did not have the authority to fire an officer.

After the LEMIO report was released, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said he believed it failed to accurately portray the full circumstances of the incident.

Kraham said the city would review the report "and all surrounding information" and would be conducting a "thoughtful, comprehensive, and thorough" evaluation of it.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton use of force case latest: Protestors rally at city meeting