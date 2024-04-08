Check out Indiana's traffic conditions the morning before the total solar eclipse

Months of preparation around the state have led to a day when thousands are expected to flock to Indiana. Several cities are in the path of today's total solar eclipse.

But with schools and other locations closed, things started off slow. In Indianapolis, traffic was light downtown, with more traffic near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In Bloomington, streets were clearer than usual during the morning commute hours, with plenty of parking open on the downtown square. No traffic issues were reported on state highways near Evansville as of 7:50 a.m., according to the Courier & Press live coverage blog.

On X/Twitter, the Indiana State Police's feed this morning urged caution. "Please be prepared, patient and save while traveling to and from your viewing destination," one post reads.

The Indiana Department of Transportation's feed reiterated that drivers should arrive early, stay put and leave late today.

Tomorrow is the total solar eclipse! Thousands are expected to travel into the Hoosier state to view this once-in-a-lifetime event.



Remember: Arrive Early | Stay Put | Leave Late #Eclipse24 #INEclipse24 pic.twitter.com/0ovIOzU21d — INDOT (@INDOT) April 7, 2024

INDOT also offered the following tips for driving this afternoon:

Keep your headlights on.

Do not wear your eclipse glasses while driving.

Find a designated place to watch safely.

Get Indiana traffic information live

INDOT's TrafficWise app, available on desktop or mobile, offers information about delays, accidents, construction and other road hazards. You can also see stills from highway cameras around the state.

You can also call 511 to check travel conditions on Indiana highways.

IndyStar executive editor Eric Larsen contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana and Indianapolis traffic conditions on eclipse day, April 8, 2024