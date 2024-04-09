Charlotte Catholic bishop retires after 20 years. Diocese names successor.

Charlotte Catholic Bishop Peter Jugis has retired after leading the rapidly-growing diocese for 20 years, and Franciscan Father Michael T. Martin has been named his successor, diocesan officials said Tuesday morning.

Jugis, 67, is retiring due to “health limitations,” according to a diocesan statement.

Martin will succeed him as the fifth Bishop of Charlotte.

The 62-year-old Martin is pastor of St. Philip Benizi Parish in Jonesboro, Georgia. He is a priest of the Order of Friars Minor Conventual and has “deep roots in Catholic education,” according to the diocesan statement.

He’s been a teacher, coach and school administrator in Baltimore, New York and Durham.

Martin and Jugis are scheduled to appear at at a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Diocese Pastoral Center on South Church Street.

The diocese encompasses 530,000 Catholics in 46 counties in Western North Carolina, and its 20 schools are experiencing record enrollment, diocesan officials said.

The diocese recently unveiled plans to build a new cathedral after outgrowing the 85-year-old St. Patrick Cathedral in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood.

While a location has not been determined yet, it will be in Charlotte. One of the locations being considered is the Diocesan Pastoral Center, a church official told The Charlotte Observer.

Jugis led the diocese as clergy abuse surfaced from decades ago across the country, and locally.

In 2019, Jugis issued a “sincere apology” to victims of clergy sex abuse, which he called “this crime and awful sin.”

Jugis’ statement came a day after the Observer and others reported that the names of two monks who had once worked at Belmont Abbey College and at St. Michael Catholic Church in Gastonia appeared on a list recently released by the Diocese of Richmond, Virginia, of priests “with credible and substantiated allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.”

The two monks, Donald Scales and Frederick George, had also worked in Virginia, though the accusation against Scales, who died in 2008, dated to his time as pastor of St. Michael parish in the late 1970s.

Over the years, Jugis came under criticism from progressive elements of the church, including for his vow to bar politicians who supported abortion rights from receiving communion and his push for a punitive same-sex marriage amendment.

This is a developing story. Please return for updates.