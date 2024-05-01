Charges filed against Lansing man in Friday shooting death

A shooting in the 3100 block of Turner Street on Lansing's north side near Hildebrandt Park on Friday, April 26, 2024, killed one man in Lansing's fourth homicide of the year. Several bullets hit vehicles and nearby buildings inn apartment complexes.

LANSING — A Lansing man was charged Wednesday with three felony counts in connection with the shooting death of Aaron Johnson-Bey early Friday.

Treyveon Green, 22, was arraigned in 54A District Court on charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing death, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm, the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release. Online court records indicate bond was denied.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Friday in the 3100 block of Turner Street, Lansing police said. Johnson-Bey was pronounced dead at a hospital. Lansing police said Friday they had "a person of interest" in custody in connection with Friday's shooting death and believed it was an isolated incident.

Police found Johnson-Bey about 12:10 a.m. Vehicles and buildings in the area were struck by bullets.

The homicide was the fourth violent death in the city this year, all within the last month.

Green is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 9:30 a.m. May 10 and a preliminary exam at 9:30 a.m. May 17, both before Judge Cynthia Ward.

