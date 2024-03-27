Charged in 2023 hit-and-run death, Fishersville man pleads not guilty

STAUNTON — A man charged in a fatal 2023 hit-and-run in Augusta County pleaded not guilty Tuesday in circuit court during his arraignment.

The fatal hit-and-run was investigated for several months until the suspect was indicted by the Augusta County grand jury in January.

James D. Cason, 69, of Fishersville, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Virginia State Police said on the night of May 24 on Parkersburg Turnpike at Pine Tree Lane, a vehicle headed toward Staunton struck 42-year-old Ricky C. Dickey, a pedestrian. Dickey died at the scene. Immediately afterward, police said the suspect's vehicle was most likely a red, or maroon, SUV or pickup with front-end damage.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by police, a passerby found a cell phone on the ground at the scene the next day. He took the device to the nearby Swoope Volunteer Fire Company.

Authorities reportedly matched the phone to Cason, the affidavit said, leading police to contact him. He told police his phone fell off a work truck. Court records said that a state police investigator identified a Honda pickup as belonging to Cason and said it was the truck suspected in the hit-and-run. The vehicle was located at a local storage facility where Cason was allegedly seen inspecting the damage.

Court records show Cason has past criminal charges, including six convictions for driving after being declared a habitual offender. He was also convicted on drug charges in 2003, 2013 and 2018, and has spent several years behind bars, according to court records.

The day before Cason was charged with the May 2023 fatality, he was jailed on local drug charges, court records show, including a charge of manufacturing or distributing a Schedule I or II drug — third offense, which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cason, who is being held without bond, remains at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

A jury trial on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident is set for April 23 in Augusta County Circuit Court.

