Woman's body found in makeshift grave in Albemarle County, husband also found dead

ALBEMARLE COUNTY — Police in Albemarle County are investigating a homicide after finding a woman's body in a shallow grave Sunday.

The body of the woman's husband, who spoke with authorities two days prior and reported his wife missing, was also discovered the same day.

On Friday, authorities said 51-year-old Robert G. Shifflett contacted the Albemarle County Police Department (ACPD) to report that his wife, Kristie P. Shifflett, 50, was missing, and that he last saw her at their residence the day before, a press release said.

On Saturday, Kristie Shifflett's vehicle was discovered abandoned in a remote field in western Albemarle County. After locating her vehicle, ACPD detectives met with Robert Shifflett to obtain additional information. Based on that conversation, the investigation shifted from a missing person case to a potential homicide, the release said.

On Sunday morning, police responded to the Rockgate Cemetery in Crozet on a report of an unresponsive man. The body of Robert Shifflett was recovered, and police are investigating his death as a suspected suicide.

On Sunday, ACPD and Virginia State Police investigators located a body, most likely Kristie Shifflett's, buried in a makeshift grave in a remote area off Yellow Mountain Road in Albemarle County. The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office in Richmond for positive identification.

This suspected killing was Albemarle County's first reported homicide in 2024, the release said.

Kline’s Espresso Bar coming to Waynesboro

Mount Sidney man charged with child abuse after report of possible drowning

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Woman's body found in shallow grave in Albemarle County