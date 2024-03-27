Character mattered in the scandals of Nixon and Ray Blanton and should matter with Trump

Since Jan. 6, 2021, former President Donald Trump has continued his assault on American institutions, and the concept of truth itself.

Bipartisan experts in democracy, law and national security agree that a second Trump term represents an existential threat to our republic. For guidance on dealing with politicians whose character flaws led them to self-inflicted scandal, Tennessee history offers some singular examples.

In the 1970s, Tennessee officials from both political parties demonstrated leadership during times of crisis, events brought about by chief executives who abused their offices: President Richard Nixon during Watergate and Tennessee Gov. Ray Blanton during the clemency for cash scandal. President Nixon was a Republican and Governor Blanton was a Democrat.

How Howard Baker

President Nixon abused the power of the presidency and obstructed justice in the ensuing investigations, resulting in the Watergate scandal in the early 1970s. Tennessee Sen. Howard H. Baker Jr. served as the ranking Republican on the Senate Committee investigating the scandal. Although Baker started out to protect the president, when presented with evidence of Nixon’s wrongdoing, he changed his mind and began grilling witnesses to uncover the truth. Facing impeachment, President Nixon resigned.

Baker is recognized as the “Father of the Republican Party” in Tennessee. Remembering his bipartisan service with Democrats during Watergate, Baker said, “We worked together. We understood that there were some things more important than gaining immediate partisan advantage. And there were some things that were necessary to do, in order to preserve and protect your own constituency. In my case, the Republican Party.”

By the late 1970s, Governor Blanton’s administration was embroiled in controversy over its corrupt sale of liquor licenses and pardons. Republican Lamar Alexander had won the 1978 gubernatorial race and was set to be sworn into office in January 1979. After the FBI provided him information that Blanton planned to release more inmates before Alexander’s inauguration, Democratic U.S. Attorney Hal Hardin apprised Governor-elect Alexander of the impending disaster.

This led quickly to meetings with Lt. Gov.John Wilder, Speaker of the House Ned Ray McWherter and Attorney General Bill Leech. After consulting the Tennessee Constitution, the officials made the decision to swear Alexander into office three days early. None of them wanted to do it.

Newly sworn-in Gov. Lamar Alexander kisses his wife Honey, who is holding the family Bible used in the ceremony Jan. 17, 1979. Alexander was sworn in four days early after the decision to oust Gov. Ray Blanton after the FBI received solid information that he definitely would free 18 to 20 more inmates suspected of buying their release.

After the ceremony, WTVF-Channel 5 Reporter Hank Allison asked McWherter about the partisan implications of the early swearing-in. Allison said: “The man you just swore in is a Republican. You’re a Democrat, and most of the people who participated in the decision to swear him in early, are Democrats.” McWherter politely interjected, “Let me say to you—first, I’m a Tennessean. And I think this is in the interest of Tennessee, regardless of the party.”

We cannot forget McCullough's admonition that 'character is destiny'

Baker was a personal friend and political ally of President Nixon. Hardin was Governor Blanton’s first appointment to the state trial bench. McWherter and Wilder were, like Blanton, West Tennessee Democrats with close ties to the governor. These Tennesseans honored their oaths to support the federal and state constitutions — not individuals, political parties or their own self-interest. History records that, during challenging times, they proved themselves worthy of the public trust.

The late David McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian whose biographies celebrate American presidents from both parties, warned us about Trump in 2016, citing the ancient Greek admonition that “character is destiny.” McCullough said: "It's up to all of us — all of us — Republicans, Democrats, Independents, young and old."

Let's pause and think — and think carefully — this far-reaching, all-important choice of leadership, is ours to make. We will be held responsible.

Mark Dudney

How will history judge us?"

Mark Dudney of Cookeville is an author, historian and former history instructor at Tennessee Tech.

