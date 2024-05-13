‘Chaotic’: 3 suspects in deadly shooting at massive Northboro house party to face a judge

Three men arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a large party at a $1 million home in Northboro over the weekend are slated to face a judge on Monday.

The suspects, whose names haven’t been released, will be arraigned on firearm-related charges in Westboro District Court after a 16-year-old was fatally shot and several others were injured at 333 Howard Street early Sunday morning, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say that around 1 a.m. a partygoer flagged down an officer and reported that someone was brandishing a firearm. Upon arrival to the scene, police heard several gunshots from inside the residence which had about 300 people inside.

According to the DA’s office, a responding officer described the scene as “chaotic” and officers found a 16-year-old boy who was carried down a hill, transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center, and pronounced dead.

A second 17-year-old victim was treated at Marlboro Hospital and released. Two other people were treated at Marlboro Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

According to the DA, several people who showed visible injuries at the scene were treated but declined when officers requested they be taken to the hospital.

Some neighbors said the home is known for hosting big gatherings.

“It usually begins around 12:30 you see like 50 plus cars pull in,” said Laura, neighbor.

Laura lives near Howard Street, in Northboro, she said early Sunday morning first responders surrounded the neighborhood.

“We thought it was a sting operation or something because it seemed like hundreds of cops running around,” she said.

Police say that the home is on a property with an Air BnB. Police are in contact with the owner and he was told a party would not be taking place.

All three arrested are not from Northboro, they range from age 19-27.

Some neighbors said the house at the top of the street is big.

“There’s a house 7 bedrooms beautiful sculptures out front very impressive home,” said Constance McManus a neighbor.

Another neighbor said she can hear parties happening there all the time but the violence is too much.

“Just shock, sadness, disbelief, I have four small children so it just makes me nervous they’re out running around the neighborhood all the time,” said Beth Rutman, neighbor.

The DA said police talked to the homeowner a few days ago and were assured a party wouldn’t be happening but it did anyway. Boston 25 contacted Airn Bnb to see if this incident could affect the owner’s ability to rent the property.

Boston 25 asked if the homeowner could be facing charges and was told that the matter was under investigation.

The DA said the victim is a resident of Bellingham but the Public Schools Superintendent Peter Marano told Boston 25 the teen was not a member of the school system.

“The Bellingham Police and Schools are aware of the tragic incident of violence that occurred in Northboro early this morning,” said Marano. “The victim was identified as a Bellingham resident; however, he was not a student at Bellingham Public Schools. We are also aware that other young people from Bellingham were in attendance at the party where the shooting occurred.”

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the party to contact the Northboro police at 503-393-1515.

Authorities say the investigation is in the early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW