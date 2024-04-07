Cedar Rapids police shoot, kill armed man, wound bystander, Iowa officials say

Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man they said raised a gun toward them after being ordered to put it down, and also wounded a second man, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

It was the second fatal shooting by Cedar Rapids police this year.

The Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the latest shootings occurred Saturday after police received a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. from the man asking them to send an officer to his residence. They then received a call from a second person who asked officers to make a welfare check on the man, who the release said was reported to have a gun and to be making homicidal and suicidal statements.

More: Fort Dodge officers justified in fatal shooting, county attorney's report says

It said that when police arrived, they found the man ― whose name it did not provide pending notification of next of kin and an autopsy ― and the second caller. The man was still armed, and officers told him to put down the gun, the release said.

Instead, it said, he raised the gun in the direction of the officers. Three of them fired at him and he fell to the ground, dying at the scene, the release said.

The other person with him, a male whose name and age were not released, also was wounded and was taken to a hospital, the release said.

It said the three officers were placed on critical incident lead pending the outcome of an investigation by the Department of Public Safety's Division of Criminal Investigation. Their names were not immediately be released.

When the DCI completes its investigation, it will provide a report to the Linn County attorney and the Iowa Attorney General's Office for what the release called a "use of force determination." It did not provide a timeline for the investigation.

The DCI also investigated a Jan. 1 fatal shooting by Cedar Rapids police of a man who officers said fired a gun at them following a high-speed chase. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks issued a report in February finding the killing of Michael Griffin, 20, was justified.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@demreg.com

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Armed man dead, bystander wounded, in shootings by Cedar Rapids police