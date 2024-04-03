Fort Dodge officers justified in fatal shooting, county attorney's report says

Fort Dodge Police officers were justified in using deadly force in an encounter with 24-year-old Tyler C. Stansberry in March, the Webster County attorney announced this week.

A report released by Webster County Attorney Darren Driscoll and posted on the Fort Dodge Police Department Facebook page Tuesday named three officers and one sergeant who were involved in the shooting: Nicholas Ruggles, Andrew Lane, Matthew English and Matthew Webb. All officers have returned to full-duty status after being on critical incident leave while the March 16 incident was investigated.

Driscoll said the officers each "reasonably believed that such force was necessary to defend himself or another" from harm.

The home where a male subject was shot and killed by a Fort Dodge police officer is shown on Sunday, March 17, 2024. Officers responded to a distress call at the home Saturday. The individual, armed with two knives, was shot after he ran at officers, police said.

English shot and killed Stansberry, who had autism and schizophrenia, after he ran at officers while armed with two knives.

Police originally were called to the home on a distress call.

“The call indicated that (Stansberry) … was exhibiting out of control behavior, including injuring a dog inside the residence,” according to Driscoll's report. “Officers also discovered that Mr. Stansberry had an active arrest warrant for a violation of probation relating to a conviction for domestic abuse.”

When Stansberry wouldn't come out of the home, officers began clearing the basement in which he was hiding.

The report says Ruggles led the officers in the home with a Taser and a shield. English followed, and was armed with his service pistol loaded with live ammunition. Next was Lane, armed with a less-lethal bean bag round loaded in a shotgun. Webb took up the rear.

Once officers were in the home, Stansberry "screams and charges” at them from a darkened room.

“Ruggles then deploys his taser, Lane fires his less-lethal bean bag round, and English fires two live rounds from his service pistol, striking Stansberry twice in the torso,” the report says.

After falling to the ground at the feet of the officers, Stansberry continued to resist before he was subdued, Driscoll said. He later died.

More: Mother of son who was killed by Fort Dodge officer urges mental health training for police

Tyler Stansberry is seen an undated photo provided by his family. Stansberry was shot and killed by a Fort Dodge, Iowa police officer on March 16, 2024. His mother says he was suffering from a mental health issue. Police said he charged at them with knives.

Christine Stansberry, Tyler Stansberry’s mother, told the Des Moines Register in March their family did not know about the warrant, adding that it stemmed from a previous mental health episode in which the family did not want to press charges. The day of the shooting, Christine Stansberry was out running errands.

“By the time I got here, the cops and my younger son were standing outside my house,” Christine Stansberry said. “The police wouldn’t let us inside the house.”

She said her son was having a schizophrenic episode when he was shot and that she hopes authorities will be trained in dealing with mental health issues.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Fort Dodge police justified in fatal shooting of man with autism