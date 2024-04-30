CBP: No bomb found after precautionary Paso Del Norte Bridge closure on El Paso border

There was no bomb in a car resulting in the temporary closure of the Paso Del Norte Bridge between Downtown El Paso and Juárez over the weekend, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said Monday.

CBP halted traffic from about 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, on the international bridge connecting Downtown El Paso and Juárez out of "an abundance of caution" after "an abandoned bag was located on the southbound pedestrian walkway," a CBP spokesman said. After an examination, the bag turned out to contain personal items.

Mexican TV news reports had claimed the international bridge, also known as the Santa Fe bridge, was closed supposedly because an explosive had been found in a vehicle at the U.S. port of entry. There was no explosive, CBP clarified.

The closure of the bridge caused congestion and delays of U.S.-bound traffic, Juárez news outlets reported. The Downtown bridge also carries pedestrian traffic heading south to Mexico and north to El Paso.

